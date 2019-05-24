Two arrested in connection with deadly assault on Evansville’s south side, 911 call released

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a woman after what police are calling a violent assault.
Police say 37-year-old Fitolay Demesmin is facing a murder charge and Kalei Obasa is charged with assisting a criminal.
According to police, the assault happened Thursday afternoon at a home in the 700 block of Taylor Ave.
EPD believes 28-year-old Diamond Sheppard-Rankin was stabbed during the attack and she was taken to Deaconess Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The coroner says Sheppard-Rankin later died at the hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon.
The 911 call released Friday shows a cousin went to the home to pick up Sheppard-Rankin and heard her yelling through the door. She was no longer responsive as the call was in progress.
Police say Demesmin and Obasa will be booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail sometime Friday. We’re told their charges may change as the investigating continues.
According to their arrest affidavits, police believe Demesmin stabbed Sheppard-Rankin, and Obasa helped try to bleach his clothing to get rid of evidence.
The affidavit does not explain a possible motive.
EPD says they aren’t yet sure what led to this act of violence, but they do know it wasn’t random.
Sgt. Jason Cullum, with the Evansville Police Department said, “In this case, the suspect and the victim knew each other prior to yesterdays incident as well as the second suspect,is charged with assisting. We believe all three of them knew each other prior to the incident. We actually believe the suspect in the murder, he actually listed that address as his home address.”
A memorial has now been set up outside that house.
