Three hospitalized after three-vehicle crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles.
It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Diamond Avenue and Big Cynthiana Road.
Investigators determined that the driver of a 2009 Pontiac G6 was driving west on Diamond Avenue and ran a red light before hitting a 2012 Chevy Colorado, which was turning north onto Big Cynthiana Road.
The impact caused the Chevy to roll onto the driver’s side and hit a tractor-trailer in the southbound lane of Big Cynthiana Road.
The driver and passenger of the Pontiac were taken to the hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chevy was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters. The driver was then taken to the hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries. A passenger was treated on-scene and was taken to the hospital by ambulance for serious injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
The investigation will remain open pending toxicology results.
