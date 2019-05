EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A typical summer weather pattern for the Memorial Day weekend. Sunny, hot and humid each day with highs near 90, about 10-12 degrees above normal. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday as a weak cold front sags into the region from the north. Continued sunny and humid Monday and Tuesday with highs near 90. Showers and storms possible by next Wednesday and Thursday as temps ease back into the middle 80s.