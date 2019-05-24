Police: Madisonville man arrested in large-scale drug trafficking operation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man has been in what authorities are calling a large-scale drug trafficking operation.
The narcotics unit, state police, DEA, and other agencies began the investigation back in March.
Detectives used confidential sources to purchase over a half-pound of crystal meth from 31-year-old Jarrod Ramsey.
During a search of his home, detectives found crack cocaine, scales, cash, and handguns. They say one of those handguns was reported stolen.
Ramsey is facing several charges including trafficking, receiving stolen property, and possession of handgun by a convicted felon.
