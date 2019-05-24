Man uses narcan kit to revive unconscious stranger

“Considering that this is the second person that I have found faced down on the concrete the past two months, it makes me sad," Pritchett said. "I have a heavy heart. What one person might look up and say ‘look at that junkie, or look at that person laying on the ground’, I see a person a suffering. Life, society is beating them down. We do not have enough resources in Vanderburgh County for jobs, for treatment, for taking care of people in that state. What I see is basically trying to escape the reality of what is their life. It makes me happy that I happened to be there, but it just makes me wish I could do more for that person, you know what I mean?”