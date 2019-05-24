Jury finds Preston Williams not guilty in 2016 murder of Jerard Fountain

By Katie Kapusta | May 24, 2019 at 2:19 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 4:06 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A jury found Preston Williams not guilty of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say 27-year-old Williams was caught on surveillance video jumping out of a car and shooting Jerard Fountain in 2016.

According to the citation, Williams is seen exiting a vehicle near the home of Jerard Fountain moments before the shooting began. (Source: WFIE)

Officers say the shooting was drug related.

Donte Washington was also charged with Fountain’s murder. Back in March, a jury found him not guilty of murder, but guilty of tampering with physical evidence.

The Commonwealth Attorney Bruce Kuegel said Williams did not walk because of pending charges and that he respects the jury’s decision.

