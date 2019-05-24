Henderson non-profit breaks ground on 65th home, part of east end revitalization project

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson mother and her two boys broke ground on the lot where they will soon live.
The project is a partnership between Habitat for Humanity and the city.
With tear-filled eyes, single mother Crystal Butler smiled while standing by her two sons.
“We’ve known Crystal’s struggles,” Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Britney Smith said. “We have seen how much Crystal loves her boys. This program is just a win-win for her. She understands how the program works. She has never asked. She has helped every other family and never thought of herself.”
Butler has lived in Henderson since she was young and now works for Henderson Habitat managing their ReStore.
"We rented an apartment and now we’re currently living with my parents because at the time, I just couldn’t afford it,” Butler explained.
Their home will be the first of three built in the east end as a partnership with the city to bring much needed revitalization to the area.
"I’m looking forward to the kids having their own room and being able to afford a place and being able to call it mine,” Butler added.
Across the street is an attraction most kids would love: the east end splash park.
"I’m looking forward to making new friends, and hanging out with my old friends, and playing at the park and having fun,” Butler’s son Camden said.
In addition to the splash park, Crystal will also be able to reach out to neighboring Audubon Area Kids Zone for support if needed.
“I’m looking forward to living in this house because we’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Butler’s other son Camarion smiled.
This is Habitat’s 65th home.
