Four-year-old without arms raising money for limb differences camp

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Minh Best really can do it all or anything any four-year-old can do, that is.
One of the most amazing things she can do is paint. She does it with her feet and is now selling her sought after paintings to get to limb difference camps across the county
“I can do it!” Minh exclaimed while being helped with a paintbrush.
You hear that a lot in the Best household from four-year-old Minh Best.
“We’ve literally taught her nothing," Sarah Best, Minh’s mom said. "We do it with our hands and she just does it with her feet.”
Minh's parents adopted her from Vietnam almost three years ago.
“She was just the missing piece to our family," Sarah said.
Minh was born without arms. But she can do just about anything any normal four-year-old can do. But she especially loves painting.
“We’re going to have to buy a museum if you keep doing this," Sarah said. "Like I don’t have enough room, I don’t have enough walls in the house to cover with all the artwork that you wanna do.”
And now her parents are wanting Minh to be around more kids with limb differences. And their family encouraged them to get Minh involved.
But the camps are expensive. So Sarah decided to fund-raise using Minh’s talents and true passion.
“She needs to be involved in this in some way shape or form," Sarah said. "I said this camp is for her. And I said I know she’s only four but, she needs to be involved so she knows the importance of you know going to camp and the importance of good workmanship and all that stuff even at this young age.”
And so far, they’ve raised about $4,000. That got them to their first camp in Florida in January and will cover the cost of an upcoming camp next month in Missouri.
“She’s going to learn from an extremely early age that she is not alone in the world," Sarah said. She is loved for exactly who she is and that she can do everything.”
If you are interested in getting one of Minh’s paintings for yourself, visit their Facebook page Meeting Minh.
