5,492 crosses placed in Henderson park for Memorial Day

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Thousands of crosses decorated with flags and other decor now stand in Henderson’s Central Park.
Each of them have a unique story with plenty of visitors to make sure these veterans are not forgotten. The names of 5,492 veterans tied to Henderson County are written on the white crosses.
Many visitors walked the rows in Henderson’s Central Park to take a look at the tradition.
Organizers say they added about 100 more crosses this year. They had help from various groups and organizations, including students from North Middle School.
The family organizing this is now in their eighteenth year.
