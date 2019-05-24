Bicentennial park now open in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plan that’s been a long-time in the making is now ready for the public.
The summer tradition of “Lunch on Lawn” in Evansville was the perfect time to reveal the newly completed Bicentennial park at the old courthouse.
The new park has walking paths and public seating.
Organizers say they they hope to host more public events like “Lunch on the Lawn” now that the park is opened.
The new park was the perfect way to commemorate Vanderburgh County’s bicentennial.
