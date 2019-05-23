Warmer With Scattered Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Keeping an eye on the severe thunderstorms firing to the north this morning. Warmer today with scattered showers and thunderstorms then again this afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds the primary storm threat. After a mostly cloudy start…skies become partly sunny as high temps climb into the upper 80’s. Friday will feature the hottest day of the year to date under sunny skies as high temps reach 91-degrees.