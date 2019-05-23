Summer sizzle arrives on cue for Memorial Day weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Warm and humid air is streaming back into the Tri-State, aided by brisk southerly winds. Temperatures will stay above average for the rest of the week. Humidity will also increase. A cold front will kick a squall line into the area between midnight Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. Locally heavy rainfall will be the main concern, but a few strong storms can’t be ruled out. Unsettled weather through the weekend will mean a daily chance for pop-up storms, but no organized storm systems are showing through Friday.