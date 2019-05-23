3rd person sentenced in connection to New Year’s Day murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A third person has been sentenced in connection with the murder that happened on New Year’s Day 2018.
Derrick Butts, 40-years-old, was sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Several other charges were dismissed.
Butts and several others are accused in the murder of D’Angelo White.
White was shot in his car on South Bedford Avenue, and drove a quarter-mile before crashing into a home on Washington. Police say it started as a drug deal and the suspects planned to steal marijuana from White.
According to police, Mykel Blair fired the shot into the car. He was sentenced to 45 years.
