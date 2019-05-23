Police say man’s BAC was twice legal limit after Evansville crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of driving under the influence, and then crashing into another car.
It happened around two Wednesday afternoon at the Lloyd and Wabash.
Police say while they were investigating the crash, 22-year-old Jeffrey Willis fell to the ground because he couldn’t keep his balance. They say his blood alcohol was .188 with a portable breath test, but he refused a chemical test.
Willis’ charges include possession of narcotic paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
