Organizations team up to bring awareness to child sexual abuse in southwest Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several organizations teamed up to bring awareness to the rising issue of child sexual abuse in southwest Indiana.
Authorities, survivors, and organizations that work to help victims all listened to each others stories.
Across Indiana there were more than 18,000 reported cases of child sexual abuse in 2018. About 700 of those cases came from southern Indiana.
Some signs you can look for in kids is unusual secrecy, seductive behavior, and sudden drop in school performance.
Officials say the most important thing is no more secrets.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.