Officials exploring options for Dubois Co. jail

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Security Center was built in 1990, but County Commissioner Chad Blessinger told us it is out of date.
“One of the issues that we have currently is that the current jail doesn’t have room programming and other kind of rehabilitative services that are what we need today to help us stop with recidivism,” said Blessinger.
After a feasibility test was conducted by an architect, the commissioners have discussed the what they believe could best solve that problem.
“Adding onto the current facility, completely building a new place, or using an existing empty building in the county someplace. We have looked at every option that we could,” said Blessinger.
For county council members like president Jerry Hunefeld, they have looked at several options to help fund a possible project. Hunefeld said the leading option right now looks to be a .02% jail tax increase.
“If the county enacts it, we will get everything, that is the first thing. The second thing is it has a sunset to it. It would go away in 20 or 22 years,” said Hunefeld.
However, nothing is set in stone. A public hearing on June 3 will allow county officials to present all of the options to the public. Although Hunefeld said raising taxes is the last thing he wants to do, he also says that it could become necessary.
“We are entrusted with the responsibility of solving county problems and this is one of the problems," said Hunefeld.
