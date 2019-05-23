New downtown boutique officially open

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A boutique on Main Street marked their official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.
Posh on Main offers clothing and jewelry for all ages. They will also teach you about the benefits of essential oils.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was on hand too for special ribbon cutting on Thursday.
Officials say they are happy to join a growing downtown area.
“As a child, that’s the way downtown was for me," Vicki Bohlever, Co-Owner, says. "And then obviously, it died and now we’re so excited that it’s coming back. We want to make sure that people shop local, eat local, buy local.”
Posh on Main is open six days a week and closed on Sundays.
