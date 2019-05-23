Neighborhood Watch: Suspects wanted by OPD; Memorial Day weekend sobriety checkpoint

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police department wants your help with two cases.
The first one happened at Menards. Police are looking for this guy, who is wanted for theft:
If you recognize him, call OPD or Crime Stoppers.
Here’s the second one:
This is a sharp photo so this woman and man should be easy to recognize. They are wanted for a theft at Walmart.
If you know them, call OPD or you can always remain anonymous by leaving a tip with Crime Stoppers.
Many of us will observe the Memorial Day Weekend with an adult beverage two, but don’t get behind the wheel.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. The location was chosen based on local traffic collision data.
The analysis shows that two geographical areas within Vanderburgh County accounted for a high number of hit and run crashes. The upcoming checkpoint will be in one of those areas.
Hit and run crashes are often the result of impaired drivers who try to avoid arrest by leaving the scene.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.