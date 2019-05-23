2019 KY Primary Results

2019 KY Primary Results
May 23, 2019 at 12:50 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 12:50 PM

Kentucky Governor (R)

-Matt Bevin (R) 136,060 52%

-Robert Goforth (R) 101,343 39%

-William E. Woods (R) 14,004 5%

-Ike Lawrence (R) 8,447 3%

Kentucky Governor (D)

-Andy Beshear (D) 149,438 38%

-Rocky Adkins (D) 125,970 32%

-Adam H. Edelen (D) 110,159 28%

- Geoff Young (D) 8,923 2%

Kentucky Secretary of State (R)

-Michael G. Adams (R) 94,404 41%

-Andrew English (R) 62,677 27%

-Stephen L. Knipper (R) 41,367 18%

-Carl Nett (R) 30,340 13%

Kentucky Secretary of State (D)

-Heather French Henry (D) 263,419 71%

-Jason S. Belcher (D) 47,923 13%

-Jason Griffith (D) 47,655 13%

-Geoff Sebesta (D) 12,088 3%

Kentucky Attorney General (R)

-Daniel Cameron (R) 132,400 55%

-Wil Schroder (R) 106,950 45%

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture (R)

-Ryan F. Quarles (R) 193,994 82%

-Bill Polyniak (R) 41,971 18%

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture (D)

-Robert Haley Conway (D) 202,894 60%

-Joe Trigg (D) 134,009 40%

Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts (D)

-Sheri Donahue (D) 134,952 47%

-Kelsey Hayes Coots (D) 95,685 33%

-Chris Tobe (D) 58,548 20%

Kentucky State Treasurer (D)

-Michael Bowman (D) 218,174 66%

-Josh Mers (D) 110,349 34%

KY - Muhlenberg: Alcoholic drinks at distilleries in Graham?

-YES 162 79%

-NO 42 21%

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.