2019 KY Primary Results

Kentucky Governor (R)
-Matt Bevin (R) 136,060 52%
-Robert Goforth (R) 101,343 39%
-William E. Woods (R) 14,004 5%
-Ike Lawrence (R) 8,447 3%
Kentucky Governor (D)
-Andy Beshear (D) 149,438 38%
-Rocky Adkins (D) 125,970 32%
-Adam H. Edelen (D) 110,159 28%
- Geoff Young (D) 8,923 2%
Kentucky Secretary of State (R)
-Michael G. Adams (R) 94,404 41%
-Andrew English (R) 62,677 27%
-Stephen L. Knipper (R) 41,367 18%
-Carl Nett (R) 30,340 13%
Kentucky Secretary of State (D)
-Heather French Henry (D) 263,419 71%
-Jason S. Belcher (D) 47,923 13%
-Jason Griffith (D) 47,655 13%
-Geoff Sebesta (D) 12,088 3%
Kentucky Attorney General (R)
-Daniel Cameron (R) 132,400 55%
-Wil Schroder (R) 106,950 45%
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture (R)
-Ryan F. Quarles (R) 193,994 82%
-Bill Polyniak (R) 41,971 18%
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture (D)
-Robert Haley Conway (D) 202,894 60%
-Joe Trigg (D) 134,009 40%
Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts (D)
-Sheri Donahue (D) 134,952 47%
-Kelsey Hayes Coots (D) 95,685 33%
-Chris Tobe (D) 58,548 20%
Kentucky State Treasurer (D)
-Michael Bowman (D) 218,174 66%
-Josh Mers (D) 110,349 34%
KY - Muhlenberg: Alcoholic drinks at distilleries in Graham?
-YES 162 79%
-NO 42 21%
