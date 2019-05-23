Francisco residents voice concerns on proposed sidewalk project

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - Francisco residents had the chance to tell the Indiana Department of Transportation their concerns about a proposed paving and sidewalk project.
Construction would run just west of the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing and would continue on east past the elementary school, ending on the eastern town limits of Francisco.
The proposed project involves removing and replacing the existing pavement to provide two 12-foot wide travel lanes and a five-foot wide usable shoulder.
The new sidewalks would be ADA compliant and the timeline for the project would be about nine-months and be completed by 2021.
