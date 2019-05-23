EPD investigating violent assault on south side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have been called to what they are calling a violent assault in the 700 block of Taylor Ave.
EPD says a woman in her late 20′s or early 30′s was seriously hurt and has been taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and police say they do not have a person of interest yet. Police are in the area looking for witnesses.
“We have received several pieces of information in the last 45 minutes to an hour of people we would like to talk to," EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum said at the scene. "But we have not identified anyone as a suspect or a person of interest. So we’re not going to release their names at this point so as not to confuse the public.”
Anyone with information should call police.
Our crews on scene said they saw emergency crews rendering aid to the victim. They say several police cars are in the area.
We will keep you updated.
