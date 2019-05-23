EMS appreciation week highlights Stat Flight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s EMS appreciation week and all over the Tri-State, emergency responders are being honored.
Reporter Aria Janel was able to take flight and highlight a special group of EMS workers.
Many times we hear about patients being taken to the hospital by an ambulance, but what happens when going by car isn't quick enough?
St. Vincent hospital has had a medical helicopter program for more than 30-years.
What is now Stat Flight, has a team of highly trained flight nurses and paramedics.
Barbara Young is one of the flight nurses ready to take flight at a moments notice.
“They’ll get the patient started and stabilized to the best they can until our arrival. We’ll get them in the air craft and then we’ll continue our assessment and address the urgent needs” said Barbara Young.
But what happens before they take flight? A lot of checks and precautions go into making sure everyone stays safe.
The weather is also a major concern when flying.
Pilots have to make their visibility is never compromised.
“It’s a lot of moving parts, so safety is very important with not only us as caregivers but others in the community helping us”said Barbara.
St. Vincent’s Stat Flight not only serves hospitals in Evansville, but others all over the Tri-state.
In less than two-hours they can get a patient to hospitals in Nashville, Louisville, Indianapolis, or St. Louis.
In all of the 37-years this program has been around not once have they had an accident, and they plan to keep it that way for years to come.
