Death investigation underway in Wayne Co.

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police is investigating the death of a Cisne man.
An arrest warrant was issued for 25-year-old Dayne Harrison on Monday, May 20.
We’re told the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, along with Fairfield and Wayne City police departments, went to serve the warrant and found Harrison near 1017 County Road 1725 East in Fairfield before he ran off into a wooded area.
According to a press release by state police, he was caught a short time later, began experiencing a medical issue after he was placed into custody, and became unresponsive.
Law enforcement immediately began providing first aid to Harrison, but he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy was conducted the next day. The results are still pending and state police are investigating his death.
