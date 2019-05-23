Chandler library hosts special animal filled story time

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Chandler Public Library held their first big event of the summer on Thursday, but with some special guests waiting for the children outside.
Library staff tell us they usually only have around 20 people at story time, but Thursday’s special event with goats packed in around 100.
“We were in emergency mode," Diane Slater, Chandler Public Library, explains. "It wasn’t going to fit in our regular story time room so we decided we better move them all into the meeting room and so that was a little hectic.”
Children heard the story of the “Three Billy Goats Gruff” and then went outside to hang out up close and personal with the goats.
“Since it is the day after school is out, we had a lot of school aged kids that we weren’t expecting," says Slater. "A lot of people from Newburgh and it has just been wonderful, the goats brought a lot of people.”
These little goats came from Blue Herron Farm and are called Nigerian Dwarves. All between 6-8 months old, so they were the perfect size for kids to enjoy.
The goal is for children to be inspired to learn even during the summer months when school is out.
“A lot of these children aren’t around farm animals very much anymore, if at all,” says Jill Ingram, Blue Herron Farm. “So for them to be able to see the animals, pet them, is really a fun experience.”
And the library wants children to not only learn from reading, but from experiences just like this.
“I think it really helps create more empathy, compassion, kindness, it teaches them a lot of important life lessons,” explains Ingram.
Chandler Public Library says they are planning events like this one all summer long, and are encouraging children to join their summer reading program.
