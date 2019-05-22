Woman dies after wreck on Hwy-60 in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A woman has died after a crash in Union County.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, two pickup trucks collided Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of US 60 E. and 141 North, near Waverly.
The impact caused one of the trucks to go off the road, flip several times and hit a tree. The sheriff’s office says two of the three people in that truck were thrown from the vehicle in the crash.
A woman in the truck, 50-year-old Kelly Hooper, was taken the hospital in Union County where she died.
Two men were flown from the scene. No word on their conditions.
Nobody in the other pickup truck was seriously hurt.
The road was closed while crews worked the crash.
