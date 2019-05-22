Woman dead after car slams into semi stopped at red light

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was killed in a crash on Hwy 41 in Evansville.
It happened around 11:30 Tuesday night at 41 and Covert.
Police say the driver of a car was killed when it slammed into the back of a semi.
Police told our crew on scene there were no tire marks to suggest the driver hit the brakes before running into the back of a semi stopped at a red light. Two witnesses also told police the driver never applied pressure to the brakes.
Officers confirmed the driver, 21-year-old Alyssa Keene, died at the scene.
A passenger was taken to the hospital. Police believe he has non-life-threatening injuries.
The southbound lane of 41 was blocked for several hours at Washington Avenue while police investigated. It is now back open.
