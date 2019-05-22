Woman dead after car slams into semi stopped at red light

By Sean Edmondson and Jim Stratman | May 22, 2019 at 5:23 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 4:30 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was killed in a crash on Hwy 41 in Evansville.

It happened around 11:30 Tuesday night at 41 and Covert.

Police say the driver of a car was killed when it slammed into the back of a semi.

Police told our crew on scene there were no tire marks to suggest the driver hit the brakes before running into the back of a semi stopped at a red light. Two witnesses also told police the driver never applied pressure to the brakes.

Officers confirmed the driver, 21-year-old Alyssa Keene, died at the scene.

A passenger was taken to the hospital. Police believe he has non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lane of 41 was blocked for several hours at Washington Avenue while police investigated. It is now back open.

