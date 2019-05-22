Testimony underway in Owensboro murder trial

By Jared Goffinet | May 22, 2019 at 2:34 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 4:37 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Testimony is underway in the murder trial of December 2016 shooting.

Preston Williams, 27, is charged in the 2016 murder of Jerard Fountain. Police say Williams was caught on surveillance video jumping out of a car and shooting Fountain.

According to the citation, Williams is seen exiting a vehicle near the home of Jerard Fountain moments before the shooting began.
Officers say the shooting was drug related.

Another man, Donte Washington, was found not guilty of murder, but guilty of tampering with physical evidence.

Police say he drove the car away from the crime scene.

