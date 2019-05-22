EPD: Plaza Park MS goes on lockdown during police chase near school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A police chase has ended after it caused a nearby school to go on lockdown.
“There was no direct threat made to the school or anybody in it," says EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum. "This is an individual that we believe was having some type of crisis.”
Cullum says the chase started near Plaza Park Middle School and circled around the area of the school. While the chase was going on, the school was placed on lockdown, Sgt. Cullum says.
A teacher at the school says they were holding their 8th grade graduation ceremony when this situation started. The school is no longer on lockdown, according to Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch.
According to a tweet from EPD, the chase began with a welfare check on a suicidal person. Police received information that this person was armed with a gun.
Officers were on the lookout for his vehicle. EPD’s tweet says an off duty officer in a marked police car saw the man, which initiated the chase.
Police tell us the pursuit lasted about 12 minutes with speeds right around the speed limit.
Police had been told the suspect had a relative at the Plaza Park School Graduation Ceremony, so they contacted the school to be put on lock down.
Because of that notice, people were waiting there. As the chase made its way back to the school parking lot, police say the suspect tried to get into the building, but was physically stopped by a civilian who pushed him down as officers came running.
“When you know that there’s a school full of kids and you have a graduation ceremony going on and you hear that somebody is in the area of the school that’s having issues, a lot of people would do with this person did today," says Sgt. Cullum. "When it comes to the safety of our kids, we see people take heroic actions more often than people would think.”
EPD says the suspect was then taken into custody and will be facing charges.
