Morgan Ave. reopened after power pole hit by truck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Part of Morgan Avenue was closed after a power pole fell across the roadway, but has since been reopened.
According to Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch, Morgan Avenue was closed around 11 a.m. from Stockwell Road to Theater Drive. A dispatch shift supervisor says a power pole and power lines were knocked down when it was hit by a truck.
The section that had to be closed has since been reopened.
Police say the driver of the truck was not hurt.
Vectren crews were called to help clear the scene.
