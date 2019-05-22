Morning Rain & Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the 2nd straight day...rain during the commute and sunshine will headline the afternoon hours.
Rain mixing with a few thunderstorms this morning. The severe weather threat is low. Clearing skies this afternoon and humid as temps reach the mid-80’s. A chance for isolated thunderstorms that will fizzle by sunset.
Partly sunny on Thursday with scattered thunderstorms…mainly during the morning. Friday will feature sunny and humid weather as high temps reach 90-degrees.
Southerly winds will ramp up ushering in summer like weather through Memorial Day weekend with daily chances for thunderstorms. Scattered thunderstorms will develop each day during peak heating from early afternoon through sunset.
