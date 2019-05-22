More showers Thursday, hot and humid through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures rebounded to near 80 across the Tri-State after overnight showers left clouds across the region on Wednesday. Another wave of weakening showers and storms will dive into the Tri-State from the north on Thursday morning. Areas north of the Ohio River would be the likely spots to receive rain if the line holds together. After a lull in the action by midday, a few more showers and storms may pop up Thursday evening. High pressure will build in on Friday and keep us mainly dry through the weekend. There will be a lingering threat of scattered/pop-up storms each afternoon, mainly over the northern half of the Tri-State. Highs will rise to 90 Friday through Sunday. It will remain muggy through next week.