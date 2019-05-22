McGary Middle School student makes family history

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2019 McGary 8th grade class has officially graduated and is heading to high school.
Parents and city officials sat side by side as their students walked across the stage cheering them on. More than 50 students walked across the stage to receive their certificates.
The 8th grade choir sang, medals were awarded, and speeches given by students. All to honor their accomplishments.
David Montero, was one of those graduates.
Along with a fellow classmate, Montero gave the welcome speech at the beginning of the ceremony. What you might not know about Montero is that on that day, he made history.
“It’s a special day for me, because I’m the first one in my family to graduate from middle school,” said Montero.
Montero says he’s only able to accomplish this goal, because of the sacrifice his parents made to bring him to America.
“My parents are from mexico, and they had to leave their country, so that I could have a better future," explains Montero. "Because over there it’s not like here.”
Montero was also a part of the EPD Disney trip last year, where he says he learned a lot about himself.
“I should be more confident in myself," Montero says. "Keep moving on, not giving up. There will be things in life but you got to keep moving on.”
Montero says this is only the beginning of what he hopes to accomplish in his lifetime.
“That’s in my spirit, because of my parents,” says Montero. "They cheer me up a lot, and they say don’t give up, you got this, you got this. And I thank my parents very much for that.”
EVSC’s last day of the academic school year was Wednesday May 22, 2019, and they will return August 7.
