KSP investigating fatal wreck in McLean Co.

MCLEAN CO., Ky (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a two vehicle wreck which killed a Livermore man and injured two others.
Troopers were notified of the wreck around 4:15 p.m.
The preliminary investigation shows that two people were in a Side by Side and had stopped at Barrett Hill Road and US 431, about four miles north of Livermore.
A driver in a Mercury Marquis was traveling north and investigators believe the driver of the Side by Side, Philip R. Atherton, failed to see the Mercury Marquis coming and pulled out onto US 431 and into the path of the car.
72-year-old Philip R. Atherton was pronounced dead on scene by McLean Co. Coroner’s Office.
The other passenger in the Side by Side and the driver of the Mercury Marquis were both injured and taken by ambulance to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Both listed in critical condition.
The wreck shutdown US 431 for two hours.
KSP was assisted by McLean County Coroner’s Office, McLean County Sheriff’s Department, Livermore Fire Department, and Central District Fire Department.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.