Kentucky educators react to primary results

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Voters turned out Tuesday, with just over 19% of Kentucky voters making it to the polls. And we saw that strength right here in western Kentucky.
“I was so shocked because my prediction was 15% and it was actually 18.6%," Leslie McCarty the Daviess County Clerk said. "So I was just ecstatic that we had that.”
Many officials thank that turn out to one specific race
“I think with the governor’s race being such a hot button issue, I think that’s the reason why," McCarty said.
That's because educators have made their voices heard about the pension issues and obvious turmoil over the pension crisis.
“Governor Bevin right now is hurting the education from the top to the bottom and something needs to be done," Andy Gamblin a school bus monitor said.
Teachers with the Kentucky education association say they did not endorse a candidate for the primary, but plan to for the general election.
“Supporters of public schools I think have been well educated over the last 18 months," Kirk Hayes a KEA teacher said. "We need to be very active and involved in the political process out of necessity that that’s the way that Kentucky operates and governs it’s public schools.”
Educators say the upcoming election is crucial for their future.
“A critical general election for the fact that the decisions made at the polls will last for the next four years," Haynes said. "And it’s also a budget year. Funding our pensions, properly funding public school programs will be crucial.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.