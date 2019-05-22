Fmr. Webster Co. teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The former Webster County Middle School teacher accused of having child pornography on her phone has pleaded guilty.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Lucia Jenkins entered a guilty plea in federal court on two counts of distributing and receiving child porn.
Jenkins was arrested back in 2017 on child porn charges while authorities were conducting a death investigation.
During the investigation, troopers say a search warrant on a cellphone belonging to Jenkins revealed several photographs that depicted a minor in a sexual performance.
Through the investigation, KSP said she was also trafficking meth and other drugs.
Jenkins has not yet been sentenced.
