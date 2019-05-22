Evansville man facing attempted murder charges

By Matthew DeVault | May 21, 2019 at 9:51 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 10:38 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is currently in the Henderson County Jail facing attempted murder charges.

In April, deputies arrested 37-year-old Jacob Roderick for being a fugitive from Illinois and Indiana.

They say after his arrest, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office contacted the department about a tip they had that roderick was plannig, and had tried to murder his former girlfriend in Kinmundy, Illinois.

During another search of his hotel room at the True Vine Inn, deputies say they found evidence that linked him to that crime.

