Easterseals hands out “diplomas” to preschool students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Graduation season is in full swing, and that includes some preschoolers.
Easterseals students were celebrated in a special ceremony on Wednesday. They donned graduation attire and were presented with their “diplomas.”
It's part of the Dan and Nancy Mitchell Therapeutic Preschool.
Family and friends were on hand to see the ceremony and slideshow of their school year.
Teachers say it has been wonderful to see how much progress the students have made.
The preschool provides physical, occupational and speech therapy to help students reach their developmental goals.
