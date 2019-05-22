Boonville City Council candidate files election contest petition

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chad Pryor is contesting a primary election in Warrick County.
It was filed Tuesday in Warrick County Court.
Results from the election office showed Pryor had 84 votes and Steve Byers had 112 votes in the democratic race for Boonville City Council, District 4.
The petition claims voting machines had incorrect district map information, and people were allowed to vote for races that were not in their precinct.
It says Pryor became concerned when he voted, because he wasn’t listed in the correct precinct, and accommodations had to be made for him to vote.
The petition asks for the voting system to be fixed so there can be an accurate recount.
