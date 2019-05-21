Green River Rd. back open after waterline break

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A section of northbound Green River had to be closed after a waterline break on Tuesday.
The northbound section of Green River Road, between Washington Avenue and Monroe Avenue, was closed Tuesday but is now back open.
Ella Johnson, EWSU Spokesperson, tells 14 News, a precautionary boil advisory is in affect for businesses in the area.
On Wednesday, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility tweeted that the broken waterline had been fixed.
Officials tell us they are unable to determine the exact cause of the break, but say it’s likely due to how old the pipes are.
“I knew we immediately had to turn off our ice machines, dump out any ice that that that water may have produced," Stephanie Pruitt, General Manager, Long John Silvers, says. "We got in contact with our sister locations and brought in ice from other stores. We brought in water, 2-liters of soda. I do have those in select flavors for customers to have. Just so we’re not using that contaminated water. We want our customers to be safe and still have a good experience at our restaurant.”
That precautionary boil advisory is expected to be lifted at the earliest, late Thursday, but more likely on Friday. We are told businesses will then be notified that their water is safe to use again.
