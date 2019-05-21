‘Run for the Wall’ motorcyclists stop in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds of motorcyclists made their way through the Tri-State as part of the “Run for the Wall” event.
The group made a stop at the Flying J off Hwy-41 shortly after 3 p.m.
These bikers are making the annual “Run for the Wall” ride, a journey started in California and will finish in Washington D.C to recognize the contributions and sacrifices made by all veterans who’ve served our country.
And it’s not just for U.S. soldiers. Eamon Tansey served with the Australian Army during the Vietnam War and he’s made this ride for 12 years, and this year he’s helping lead it.
“I find with this group a comeraderiship that I haven’t experienced since I was in my platoon in the army. It has a great healing effect,” said Tansey.
The caravan of motorcycles will continue on from here to Corydon, Indiana where they’ll spend the night after riding 315 miles Tuesday.
In all, the trip is more than 3,000 miles one way, culminating in the group laying a plaque at the Vietnam War Memorial on the Washington Mall.
Indiana State Police is providing the motorcycles an escort as they make their way across the state.
