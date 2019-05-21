Decision 2019: It’s Bevin vs. Beshear for KY Governor

“(Bevin) has bullied our teachers, our first-responders, and our social workers," Beshear said at the podium. “He’s called them names, and he has shut them out of the capital that is their house. But, we are not going to let him distract us. We are not going to let him pull us away from the issues that mean the most to people. It’s why I ran to run to be your attorney general, and it’s why I focused on the last three years to help the people who need it the most, like the victims and their families,” Beshear said.