Decision 2019: It’s Bevin vs. Beshear for KY Governor

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The polls are closed for Tuesday’s Kentucky primary. Both Democrat and Republican voters had their chance to vote for who’ll get a chance to run for Kentucky Governor in the Fall.
Incumbent Governor Matt Bevin won the Republican nomination in his quest to serve a second term.
“It comes down to a very clear contrast,” Governor Bevin said speaking to reporters Tuesday evening. “On issues that matter significantly to people in Kentucky. You have an Andy Beshear, somebody who proudly supported Hillary Clinton, that doesn’t play well in Kentucky. It didn’t then, it doesn’t now, and for good reason. You have in Andy Beshear who somebody who literally brought NARAL in, just in the last couple of days to push him on top for this primary, someone who is strongly, unapologetically pro-abortion,” Bevin said.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear wins the Democratic nomination.
“(Bevin) has bullied our teachers, our first-responders, and our social workers," Beshear said at the podium. “He’s called them names, and he has shut them out of the capital that is their house. But, we are not going to let him distract us. We are not going to let him pull us away from the issues that mean the most to people. It’s why I ran to run to be your attorney general, and it’s why I focused on the last three years to help the people who need it the most, like the victims and their families,” Beshear said.
