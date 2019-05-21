Jasper, Vincennes Lincoln to join SIAC

SOUTHERN INDIANA (WFIE) - The Alices and Wildcats are set to join the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference (SIAC).
On Tuesday, Vincennes Lincoln High School Principal Steve Combs confirmed to 14 Sports their decision to move to the SIAC. According to the school, they started to consider this decision once Mt. Carmel High School left the Big 8.
Also on Tuesday, Jasper High School’s principal confirmed they were also joining the SIAC.
The SIAC will now have 10 team total:
- Bosse
- Castle
- Central
- Harrison
- Jasper
- Mater Dei
- Memorial
- North
- Reitz
- Vincennes Lincoln
