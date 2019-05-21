IN survey shows 2k stop arm violations on 1 day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New data is just in showing thousands of drivers fail to stop for school buses. In a one-day survey across the state of Indiana, bus drivers reported 2,530 stop arm violations.
That is with only about half of the school corporations adding to the count. At that rate, the number equates to 455,400 in a school year.
Sergeant Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police says that many violations is a strong indicator for a serious problem.
“A lot of people are driving distracted, so therefore they don’t see that bus stop. And then, also, a lot of people are still very confused on when they’re supposed to stop for a school bus,” says Sgt. Ringle.
ISP circulates this diagram to drivers explaining the rules of the road.
“If there’s no barrier and a school bus stops, everybody is required by law to stop. Even if there is a wide turn lane in the center, you still have to stop,” says Sgt. Ringle.
Ringle says some drivers are too rushed to wait.
“Children are either getting on or off a school bus and that child’s life is at danger,” says Sgt. Ringle.
Last year, in Rochester, Indiana, three young siblings were boarding a bus when they were hit and killed by a driver who did not stop.
“We have to make sure that we stop for school buses every single day because sooner or later unfortunately we’re going to have a child killed in our area. Again in one single day more than 2,500 people failed to stop for a school bus when they’re required to do so. We have to do better,” says Sgt. Ringle.
A bi-partisan bill is working its way through Congress that would require the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to review bus passing laws in every state.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.