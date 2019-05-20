Gibson Co. Clerk turns himself in after arrest warrant issued

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A county clerk has turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to court records, Gibson County Clerk Jim Morrow is facing three felony charges.
- Criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon (Two Counts)
- Pointing a firearm at another
On Wednesday, the court found probable cause for the charges against Morrow, court records show. The charges stem from a Princeton Police investigation that began when they were called on April 30.
The affidavit states Morrow was walking out of Sam’s Food Mart when he started arguing with another person. After walking away, Morrow “came back towards [the victim] charging with a pistol pointed at [the victim],” the affidavit says.
Cell phone video and witness statements in the affidavit claim the gun was in the back of the victim, who had their hands up and turned away from Morrow. Witnesses also told police Morrow smelled of alcohol.
According to affidavit, Morrow made a call at the county jail, admitting to pointing the gun at the victim. During the call, Morrow says he was not the aggressor.
“Morrow’s version did not match the video,” per the affidavit.
Princeton Police Chief Derek McGraw says officers went to Morrow’s house to arrest him earlier this afternoon, but Morrow was not home. He communicated with them over telephone and turned himself in around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Chief McGraw also tells us, his department turned this case over to the Prosecutor’s office back on May 2nd, just 48 hours after that original incident was reported.
“Ultimately though, he’s got three Level 6 Felony charges," Chief McGraw says. "One of pointing a firearm at an individual andtwo of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. There were two juvenile, young children in the car where the weapon was pointed at so that is where those two charges stem from.”
Police say those two children were in the car with the witness who recorded that cell phone video.
Bond was set at $1,000 cash. Chief McGraw believes that Morrow intended to pay that amount, but is not sure if that has been done just yet.
Morrow is set to appear in court on June 5 at 10 a.m.
A few weeks ago, the Chief Deputy Clerk, Alan Stackhouse, was accused of paying for sex.
Stackhouse is facing charges of making an unlawful proposition.
