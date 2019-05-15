Evansville to celebrate D-Day with free tours of LST

Evansville, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville will mark the 75th anniversary of D-D with free tours of the LST 325.
Expect to see the old warship out on the river Wednesday. It’ll be moving to the front of Tropicana where it will be docked for a four day celebration.
The LST will be docked at Tropicana for tours on June 6 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. and June 7 through the 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The four-day celebration will start with a ceremony on the LST followed by a special screening of the classic movie, Casablanca.
On June 7, a UE history professor and a curator of history at the Evansville Museum will give a talk on the war materials made in Evansville.
Then on June 8, the Tropicana Riverfront Events Center will host the Big Band 40′s Gala.
