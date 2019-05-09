UE announces game against UK at Rupp

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Purple Aces are set for a trip to Lexington to take on the Wildcats this upcoming season.
The University of Evansville Men’s Basketball team posted on Twitter Thursday the two teams will meet on Nov. 12, 2019 at Rupp Arena:
This will surely be an important game for Aces Head Coach Walter McCarty as he makes his return to his alma mater in November.
“To be able to go back to where I played college and had a lot of success is a tremendous opportunity for our program,” McCarty said. “I am grateful to John [Calipari] for helping to make this happen.”
This is the first-ever meeting between the two men’s basketball programs.
“I am going to tell our guys to enjoy the moment, to go out and be ready to play,” McCarty added. “It is just another game for all of us and will be an excellent test. The biggest thing for our guys is just to enjoy the moment.”
