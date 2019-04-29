EWSU customers may notice change in taste, odor of water

Yes, both form chlorine and chloramine are effective and safe for people and animals for drinking, cooking and bathing, as well as watering the garden and all other common uses. However, precautions should be taken to remove or neutralize chloramine and free chlorine during the kidney dialysis process, in the preparation of water for fish tanks and ponds, and for businesses requiring highly processed water. A de-chlorination procedure optimized for chloramine removal will work equally well with free chlorine.