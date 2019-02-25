Murray Energy announces idling of KenAmerican Resources, Inc. Paradise Mine

MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) - The shutdown of the last coal-fired unit at Paradise Fossil Plant now impacting more Western Kentucky jobs.
Murray Energy leaders tell us 67 jobs are gone as a result of Paradise Unit 3 closing.
14 News talked to a man Tuesday who has lived across the street from the idled KenAmerican Resources, Inc. Paradise No. 9 mine. He says he hates it for those who will lose their jobs but is looking forward to a more quiet neighborhood.
“They run coal all day; I don’t know what time in the morning they start it, but they run it until 5 or 6 in the afternoon," James Nanny explained.
34 positions were eliminated there.
16 more positions were cut from the Muhlenberg County coal company’s Pride mine.
And another 17 jobs lost from the western Kentucky coal company’s Genesis mine.
The Tennessee Valley Authority voted to shut down the coal-fired unit earlier in February.
Murray Energy says TVA was their largest customer for operations in west Kentucky, including KenAmerican Resources, Inc.
