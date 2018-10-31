Man found not guilty in child molesting case awaiting trial in another case

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We have an update on a man charged in three child molesting cases.
Greg Mills was facing charges in two separate cases in Vanderburgh County.
In the first one, charges were filed in September 2018. Mills faced four counts including child molesting and sexual battery.
On August 15, 2019, a jury found Mills not guilty in that case.
He still faces five counts in another child molesting case. Those charges were filed in October 2018, and a trial date is set for September 11.
In that case, police say the victim was interviewed at Holly’s House. They say the victim told them most of the abuse happened at her church.
Court records show Mills was charged back in 2011 in a child molesting case in Warrick County.
In that case, records show Mills reached a plea agreement in March 2019.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.