Jobs at WFIE

Media Sales Consultant
WFIE is an NBC-affiliated television station licensed to Evansville, Indiana, United States, serving the Tri-State area of southwestern Indiana, northwestern Kentucky and southeastern Illinois. It broadcasts a high definition digital signal on UHF channel 46 (or virtual channel 14 via PSIP) from a transmitter in the Wolf Hills section of Henderson, Kentucky. Owned by Gray Television, the station has studios on Mount Auburn Road in Evansville. On cable, WFIE is available on WOW! and Charter Spectrum channel 4. We seek self-starters with a sense of urgency who can sell new business on-air, on-line, and on mobile platforms while maintaining and growing existing business. Candidates must be detail oriented and have excellent communication & customer service skills. Qualifications include, but are not limited to:
• Sell new business on-air, on-line, and on mobile platforms
• Maintain and grow existing business
• Candidates must be detail oriented and have excellent communication & customer service skills
• Ability to exceed budget through new and existing business development
• Self-starter, with the ability to interact and influence others in a positive manner while working in a fast-paced environment
• High achiever with excellent communication skills, creativity, and persistence
• Strong work ethic and integrity
• Problem solving and organizational skills
• Applicants must be proficient working with Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook
If qualified, please apply online.
Reporter/MMJ
We’re 14 News, WFIE, in Evansville, Indiana and we’re looking for a Reporter who strives to be the best. We’re a Gray’s station in the heart of the Midwest. We love news and dominate in digital. We’re looking for a strong storyteller who wants to learn the craft. Our successful candidate will need a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or a related field. We’re looking for reporting experience with a lot of live. You will learn to develop sources so you can break the news. You’ll be better at the big stories. You’ll learn how to craft a story so it makes a strong impact on our community. Our reporters shoot edit and post many of their own stories. We are fierce on digital and social. If you want to work at a dominant station in a wonderful area, this job may be for you. If qualified, please apply online and attach cover letter and resume. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V
WFIE, a Gray Television station, is committed to a broad applicant recruiting outreach program in our continuing efforts to represent our diverse community.
As part of this effort, we encourage qualified community organizations to become part of full-time job opportunity notification mailing list.
If your organization is interested in becoming part of this list, and you distribute job information or can provide referrals as part of your regular activity, we would like to hear from you. We would then notify you of each full-time opening and ask you to refer individuals to us for consideration.
Send your request to: rmullins@14news.com
WFIE is an EOE/M/F/H/V - Qualified minorities and females are encouraged to apply.
If you’d like to see our EOE report, click here